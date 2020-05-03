I will always remember one of my earliest memories with my father being at SunnyBrook Farm Resort. I was 3 years old and we would walk hand and hand to breakfast and he would just keep repeating to me "it's a daddy and his little boy" with a big smile on his face! Dad always had a major interest in all our lives when it came to sports and helping coach on several basketball and baseball teams. His biggest hobbies were motorcycles and camping. These last few years camping has really been this relaxing get away from all the pain in his life. We were all lucky enough for dad to receive a lung transplant 5 and half years ago, which gave us that much more time with him. I love and miss you Pops, I hope you are at peace in paradise with all our other Angels we have lost through out the years in Heaven.

Matt Feirick

Son