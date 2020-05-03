Richard W. Feirick
1950 - 2020
Richard "Rick" W. Feirick of Brookfield, formerly of Oak Park, age 69. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee O'Brien; loving father of Shannon (Kevin) Kuratko, Matthew, Brian and Sean Feirick; dear brother of Ruth (Wade) Suhy, Patti Feirick, Linda Linse, Joan Timejardine, Stanley (Donna) the late James (Laura), the late John and the late Janet; brother-in-law of Kevin, Patrick (Terri) and the late Mary Kay O'Brien; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; favorite uncle to James (Joanna) Bokholdt and Ronnie (Kara) Lewis; cherished nephew of Mary (late Mike) McMahon and Patricia (late Richard) Picha. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis services are private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family-Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
I will always remember one of my earliest memories with my father being at SunnyBrook Farm Resort. I was 3 years old and we would walk hand and hand to breakfast and he would just keep repeating to me "it's a daddy and his little boy" with a big smile on his face! Dad always had a major interest in all our lives when it came to sports and helping coach on several basketball and baseball teams. His biggest hobbies were motorcycles and camping. These last few years camping has really been this relaxing get away from all the pain in his life. We were all lucky enough for dad to receive a lung transplant 5 and half years ago, which gave us that much more time with him. I love and miss you Pops, I hope you are at peace in paradise with all our other Angels we have lost through out the years in Heaven.
Matt Feirick
Son
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
