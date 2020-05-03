Richard "Rick" W. Feirick of Brookfield, formerly of Oak Park, age 69. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee O'Brien; loving father of Shannon (Kevin) Kuratko, Matthew, Brian and Sean Feirick; dear brother of Ruth (Wade) Suhy, Patti Feirick, Linda Linse, Joan Timejardine, Stanley (Donna) the late James (Laura), the late John and the late Janet; brother-in-law of Kevin, Patrick (Terri) and the late Mary Kay O'Brien; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; favorite uncle to James (Joanna) Bokholdt and Ronnie (Kara) Lewis; cherished nephew of Mary (late Mike) McMahon and Patricia (late Richard) Picha. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis services are private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family-Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.