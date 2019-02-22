Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Richard W. Haack, loving husband of the late Ruth M. Haack, beloved father of Karl R. Haack and Laura M. Haack, cherished brother of Shirley Kramer, Karen Schroeder, Robert Haack and Carol Kotlarz, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Richard was a retired police officer in Northlake, IL where he served for over 25 years, a Korean war Veteran, a graduate of Triton, Elmhurst, Lewis College and Northeastern University, listed in "Who's in America" and a proud member of German American Police Association, American Legion and Live it Up Club.Visitation: Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 8 pm, Funeral Service: Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12 pm at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E North Ave, Northlake, IL 60164. Interment: Fairview Memorial Park. www.northlakefuneral.com 708-562-0044
