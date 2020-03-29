|
Richard W. "Dick" Hurckes, 86, of Lake Forest, IL, formerly of Chicago, died March 15 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband for 55 years of the late Mary Louise "Lou" Werner Hurckes; cherished father of Richard W., Jr. (Keryl), Timothy W. (Lisa), Elisabeth M. (Denise LeHeup), and Catherine L. (Gil Arias, Jr.); grandfather of Rick Wenzel, Anne Hurckes Orchard, Caroline, Sarah, and Michael Hurckes; great-grandfather of Luna Orchard; uncle of many nephews and a niece. Info - Reuland & Turnbough at www.RTfunerals.com or call 847-234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020