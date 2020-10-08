Richard W. Jones, 81, of Hinsdale, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Richard was born in Chicago on July 2, 1939 to parents Franklin and Grace (nee Hoff) Jones.
Richard was a proud veteran of the Air National Guard, and enjoyed being a member of the Silver Circle Club and marching with The Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps. He was a long time parishioner of Union Church of Hinsdale and a frequent patron of Page's Family Restaurant. Known for his dry wit and sarcastic sense of humor, he also had a big heart and loved his boys and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Ken (AnnMarie) Jones, and Bill (Lisa Daily) Jones, his grandchildren, Payton, Grace, and Nolan, his sister, Leslie (Ronald) Ezerski, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (nee Johnson) Jones, his siblings, Gail (John) Brownfield, and Keith Jones, and his niece, Jennifer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name can be made to The Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps.
