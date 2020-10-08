1/1
Richard W. Jones
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Jones, 81, of Hinsdale, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Richard was born in Chicago on July 2, 1939 to parents Franklin and Grace (nee Hoff) Jones.

Richard was a proud veteran of the Air National Guard, and enjoyed being a member of the Silver Circle Club and marching with The Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps. He was a long time parishioner of Union Church of Hinsdale and a frequent patron of Page's Family Restaurant. Known for his dry wit and sarcastic sense of humor, he also had a big heart and loved his boys and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Ken (AnnMarie) Jones, and Bill (Lisa Daily) Jones, his grandchildren, Payton, Grace, and Nolan, his sister, Leslie (Ronald) Ezerski, and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (nee Johnson) Jones, his siblings, Gail (John) Brownfield, and Keith Jones, and his niece, Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name can be made to The Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Doings on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved