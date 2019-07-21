Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
Richard W. Madura, age 84, beloved husband of 61 years, to Joan nee Hansen, loving father of Sharon (Randy) Rolf, Linda (Greg) Meyer, Jeff (Cindy), Scott, Dan (Jackie), and Teresa, loving grandfather of Chelsea, Mitchell, Douglas, Haley, Nicholas, Rachel, Joseph, Michael, Madeleine, Daniel, Ethan, Olivia, Christopher, Anthony, and Ava. He is also survived by his beloved furry companion, Teddy. Richard loved his family, fishing, hunting, boating, and spending time with friends. He died peacefully with his loving bride by his side. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22nd, from 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
