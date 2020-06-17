Richard W. Marks, Sr., age 86, at rest June 15, 2020; Beloved Husband to Linda Marks for 60 years; Cherished Father of Laurie (Jeff) Looft, Kathie (Dave) Marshall, Rick (Mary) Marks and Janie (Joe) Vulich; Adored Grandpa and Bompo to Maggie, Kyle (fiancée Hannah), Rob, Kevin (Allie), Mollie, Cody (Alex), Jackie, Ben (Megan), Daniel, Tim, Will, Ryan and Jack; Owner of Rutledge Printing Co. for 65 years; Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 10:45 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; A private funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. for the immediate family will follow at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Linus Hawktoberfest, 10400 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.