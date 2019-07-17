Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McCloughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. McCloughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. McCloughan Obituary
Richard W. McCloughan, 89, of Elk Grove Village, IL. peacefully passed away on July 14 at Alexian Bros. Hospice Residence. Richard was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and was the Fire Protection Project Manager during the construction of the "Sears" Tower. He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. McCloughan nee Theodoroff and the beloved father of Cindy (Steve) Gaspardo, Kevin (Teri), John (Leslie), Bob (Karen), and Steve (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of 15, dear brother of Robert McCloughan (Rosemary) an uncle and a friend to many. Memorial visitation Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove Vlg. Private interment at a later date. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now