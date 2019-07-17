|
Richard W. McCloughan, 89, of Elk Grove Village, IL. peacefully passed away on July 14 at Alexian Bros. Hospice Residence. Richard was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and was the Fire Protection Project Manager during the construction of the "Sears" Tower. He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. McCloughan nee Theodoroff and the beloved father of Cindy (Steve) Gaspardo, Kevin (Teri), John (Leslie), Bob (Karen), and Steve (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of 15, dear brother of Robert McCloughan (Rosemary) an uncle and a friend to many. Memorial visitation Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove Vlg. Private interment at a later date. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019