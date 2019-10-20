Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
6626 N. Oliphant Avenue (at Avondale)
Chicago, IL
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
6626 N. Oliphant Avenue (at Avondale)
Chicago, IL
RICHARD W. PENCE Obituary
Richard W. Pence , 92, longtime resident of Edison Park. Veteran of U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Ruth R. Pence, nee Matthiesen. Father of Richard W.W. Pence. Grandfather of Richard A. Pence. Cherished friend of many at the Edison Park Lutheran Church. Longtime volunteer at Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Avenue (at Avondale), instate 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Edison Park Lutheran Church . Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
