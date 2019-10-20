|
Richard W. Pence , 92, longtime resident of Edison Park. Veteran of U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Ruth R. Pence, nee Matthiesen. Father of Richard W.W. Pence. Grandfather of Richard A. Pence. Cherished friend of many at the Edison Park Lutheran Church. Longtime volunteer at Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Avenue (at Avondale), instate 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Edison Park Lutheran Church . Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019