Richard W. Pilcher, 85, of Glenview, IL formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL and Michigan City, IN, passed away suddenly February 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Pilcher; loving father of Karen (Todd) Kestin and late Robert Pilcher; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Colin, and Brady Pilcher, Anna and Abigail Kestin; dear father-in-law of Lisa (Jaime) Anglada. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 10 am at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020