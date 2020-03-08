|
Richard W. (Dick) Resseguie, 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away February 29, 2020 surrounded by his children. He had an active life filled with enthusiasm. Dick was born April 20, 1932 to Wilfred and Helen Resseguie in Evanston IL. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. He was called up into service with the U. S. Navy after his freshman year and assigned to Helicopter Squadron One. After he was discharged from the Navy he returned to the University of Colorado to complete his studies. During that time he served as President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Dick graduated in 1956. Dick obtained his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago in 1958 while working at Northern Trust.
In 1957 Dick married his beloved Kathryn (Katie) Epperson who he had met at the University of Colorado. They were married for 59 years until Katie passed away in 2016. Dick is survived by his 3 children, Richard (Kristi), William and Karen (Kurt Feid). He was Papa to his 3 grandchildren Megan (Brent) Rhodes, Adam and Mauri Resseguie.
Dick was active in the Chicago-area banking community in his career. He started his career in 1956 with The Northern Trust Company. In 1980 he joined The First National Bank of Highland Park, Illinois in 1980 as President. He loved community banking and had leadership roles in many civic and nonprofit organizations benefiting the community. He was also a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and served on the Boards of Ravinia, Highland Park Hospital and the Economic Development Board of Highland Park.
Dick retired in 1994 and he and Katie built their dream home in Telluride, CO. They subsequently moved to Scottsdale, AZ and were residents of the Boulders since 2004.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd of the Hills, Cave Creek, AZ on Friday March 13th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepherd of The Hills or to the Arizona Music Festival.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020