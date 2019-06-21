|
Richard W. "Dick" Strine, age 87, a long-time resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, passed away June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Wilma for 59 years, loving father of Scott, Cindy, and Greg (Kelly), dear grandfather of Avery Strine, fond brother of Patricia (Harold) Ikeler and Dorothy (Dr. Robert) Mitchell, dear uncle of Steve, Tom, and Rob Ikeler and Megan Curtiss. Dick grew up in Milton, Pennsylvania, and attended Manlius Military School. He served in the Korean War and graduated from Bucknell University. He worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company for 33 years and was an active member of 1st Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn. Contact Leonard Memorial Home (www.Leonardmemorialhome.com) for visitation and funeral details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn, Il, 60137 or 1st Congregational Church, 535 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019