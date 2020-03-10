Home

Richard W. Wilczopolski

Richard W. Wilczopolski Obituary
Richard W. "Wojie" Wilczopolski: 57 of Antioch, IL; beloved husband of Karen (neé Hochfellner); loving father of Valerie and Tracey; father of the heart to Kyle Michael Rehm; cherished son of Harriet Wilczopolski and the late Walter; treasured step-son of Maria Wilczopolski; dear brother of: Annette (Ken) Jakubowski, Dorothy (Will) Germain, Monica (Kyle) Cada, Karl (Niki) Regalado, and the late Mark Wilczopolski; and brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Mass 10:00AM Thursday March12, 2020 at St. Peter Church 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Visitation 2:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations to NAMI (www.namiillinois.org) are appreciated. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
