Richard Warren Coath
1937 - 2020
Richard Warren Coath of Winnetka, IL, June 1, 1937 to August 5, 2020. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years Katie Bowen Coath (they were nuts about each other), sons Ty (Cindy Edwards) and Mike (Katey) Stuckslager, grandchildren Annie, Kate, Connor and Natalie Stuckslager, sister Ann Coath Lishamer and brother Tom (Joyce) Coath, many nieces and nephews and their children. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and interest in everything. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed Coath and Helen Gottschalk Coath and grandson Robert Stuckslager. Per his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to WBEZ or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
