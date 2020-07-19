Richard "Dick" Wayne Risner, 91, born in Chicago, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 7th, at Season's Hospice in Naperville, IL. He is pre-deceased by wife Dolores Kathryn, survived by younger brother Gerry Risner, his wife Mary Louise, four children CAPT Claudia (Richard Moody) Risner, PhD, Valerie (Randy) Trumbull, Joe (Nancy) Risner and Andrew (Lisa) Risner, MD, step-children Bill Riddle, Leslie Mills, Tina (Willem) Havenaar, John (Brenda) Riddle, five grandchildren and six step-grandchildren; and two nephews and three nieces. Dick loved his family and valued education. He attended DePaul University, where he crewed on the champion rowing team and graduated in 1951. Dick served in the Air Force nearly four years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class in October 1954. He retired from a long career with the Chicago Board of Education in 1995. Dick enjoyed spending all of his free time with his family, traveling and meeting new people. Through his lifelong involvement with education as a teacher and parent he encouraged everyone he knew to expand their lives continuously. One of his great joys in life was to hear his loved ones recount their latest adventures and achievements. Dick left the world a better place through his time here with us. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be celebrated at a time to be announced, anticipating early fall. Dick's wishes were to be cremated. A tree will be planted in his name at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com