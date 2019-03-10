|
Richard Weckerlin, 91, of Deerfield IL passed away on January 29, 2019. Loving and caring husband to Juanita for 63 years; devoted father to Glenn (Mary Beth), Wayne and Gayle; cherished grandpa to Andrea, Nicole; loving Opa to Jack, Kate and Megan; adoring great-grandfather of Luna; fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 Deerfield Rd. Deerfield, IL 60015. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. For additional information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfunera lhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019