|
|
Richard "Dick" Weismehl, age 84, beloved husband for over 55 years to Karen, nee Posner, cherished father of Debby (Barry) Sattler, Elizabeth Weismehl and the late Kathryn (survived by Steve) Herbener, loving grandfather of Mike (Stacy) Herbener, Brynna Herbener, Jonah Sattler and Kyler Sattler and great-grandchild Elliot, dear brother of Philip (Veronica) Weismehl and the late Ronald (survived by Sonia) Weismehl, devoted son of the late Herman and Alice, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 11 am at Westlawn Cemetery's Mausoleum Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave. Norridge. Interment to follow. Contributions in Dick's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019