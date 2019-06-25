Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Pat" White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Pat" White Obituary
Richard "Pat" White, Sr. Beloved husband of the late Marion B. nee Pusateri. Loving father of Richard P. Jr. (Maria de L.), Phillip (Cheryl) and Edward (Betsy). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 13. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Thursday 10:15 a.m. at funeral home to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now