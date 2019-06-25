|
Richard "Pat" White, Sr. Beloved husband of the late Marion B. nee Pusateri. Loving father of Richard P. Jr. (Maria de L.), Phillip (Cheryl) and Edward (Betsy). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 13. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Thursday 10:15 a.m. at funeral home to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019