4-5-30 to 9-4-19. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan (Sayman) Gilliland. Devoted father to Susan Barker (Michael), Patricia Gibson (Stephen), Virginia Mahoney (Richard) and John Gilliland (Lenore LoCascio). Beloved grandfather of Andrew (Yeschica) & Eric Barker, Jonathan & Willis Gibson, Meghan & Patrick Mahoney, and Jack, Finn & Haymanot Gilliland. Richard had a successful career with several corporations in the field of advertising & marketing during his lifetime. Memorial Service/Visitation at Beacon Hill, 2400 S. Finley Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 on Sunday, 9/15/19 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019