Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Richard William Coconato

Richard William Coconato

Richard William Coconato Obituary
Richard William Coconato, of Fox Lake, beloved husband of the late Jeanette, and former husband of Ellen Collins; loving father of Laurie (Keith) Trapp, Lisa (Shelly Kulwin), and Richie (Nikki Tansey); dear grandfather of Taylor, Michael, Francesca, Charlie, and Billy. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Entombment private. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
