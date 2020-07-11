Dr. Richard Newcomb, Pediatric allergist, died June 23, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL. Cause of death was complications of pneumonia. Born April 30, 1931 in Madison, S.D., he grew up in the Midwest until his repeated bouts with asthma caused his family to move to La Mesa, CA. He attended San Diego State College and gradated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1953. He graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1957. After a two-year stint in the USAF Medical Corps in Omaha, NE, he studied pediatrics at the Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital of Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Parts of the curriculum included work evaluating the effects of the new Salk vaccine and serving in the Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital on a unit devoted to children damaged by measles, polio and pneumonia. Further study took him to the University of Colorado Medical Center for specialization in allergy and immunology. He practiced at the Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital (CARIH) in Denver, CO, where the highlight of his experience was as a fellow in the laboratory of Drs. Kimishige and Teruko Ishizaka who were exploring the immonoglubilin E (IgE), the key mediator of allergies.



In 1974 he joined the University of Chicago's hospitals to become Medical Director of La Rabida Children's Hospital and Research Center where he set up the University's first pediatric pulmonary function laboratory. He also implemented the training curriculum for fellows in clinical allergies. As a member of the Chicago Lung Association, he helped start a summer camp for children with a broad range of allergic and pulmonary problems. From 1985 to 2006 he developed a clinical practice in allergy and pulmonology in Northwest Indiana.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; four children, Carol, Charles and Christopher Newcomb and Sally Field; and 8 grandsons: Ted Gerike, Kieran and Lachlan Newcomb; Calvin, Alexander and Oliver Newcomb; and Matthew and Thomas Field.



In respect for the guidelines for the current pandemic, no services will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store