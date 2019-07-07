Richard Winfrey Walker, 96, of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on



Monday, July 1, 2019, at King-Bruwaert House in Burr Ridge, IL.



Dick, also called Richie, was born on November 23, 1922, in Gilman, IL, to Albert



and Cary (Cabbell) Walker and grew up in Watseka, IL. He was married



to his beloved Donna (nee Spotts) for more than 62 years before she passed away in



2008. Dick was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack; and two sisters, Frances and Mildred.



Mourning his passing are a son, Dr. Mark (Dr. Regina) Walker of Hinsdale, IL, a daughter, Barbara Walker Rollhaus of Palm Beach, FL, three cherished grandchildren: Adrienne, Claire and James Walker, and several nieces, a nephew and great-nieces and nephews.



Dick attended the University of Illinois, earned his CPA, and had a distinguished career in accounting in the field of public utilities for Arthur Andersen, rising to become the youngest senior partner at that firm. He also was an avid golfer and tennis player as a member of the Park Ridge Country Club for more than 60 years and as a member of The Country Club of Florida (Village of Golf, FL) for more than 40 years. Among the many examples of Dick's extraordinary generosity, he was a Lifetime Member of the Evans Scholars Foundation which gives full college scholarships to young people who have worked as golf caddies.



Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and services celebrating Dick's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation made to the .



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019