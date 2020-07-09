1/1
Richard Wolff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wolff, 98, proud WWII Army Veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Loving husband and best friend for 69 years of Doris Wolff;devoted father of Stephen Wolff (Marla Mendelson) and Debra Schwimmer;proud grandfather of Rachel Wolff (Jonathan Sanden), Emily (Adam) Cohen, Abby (Sean) Fox, Matthew Schwimmer, and Hannah Wolff;beloved great-grandfather of Lila and Tamara Cohen;caring son of the late Henry and Thekla Wolff;cherished brother of Frank (the late Joan) Wolff and the late Paul (Inge) Wolff;dear friend of many.Richard was an extremely loving family man.He served many years as a dedicated volunteer and Lieutenant Governor with the Kiwanis International Fraternal Organization helping children around the world.Richard will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, www.arkchicago.org.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00 am at Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162.Services will be viewable on facebook live: search for the Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page and scroll down to Richard's name. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jewish Oakridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved