Richard Wolff, 98, proud WWII Army Veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Loving husband and best friend for 69 years of Doris Wolff;devoted father of Stephen Wolff (Marla Mendelson) and Debra Schwimmer;proud grandfather of Rachel Wolff (Jonathan Sanden), Emily (Adam) Cohen, Abby (Sean) Fox, Matthew Schwimmer, and Hannah Wolff;beloved great-grandfather of Lila and Tamara Cohen;caring son of the late Henry and Thekla Wolff;cherished brother of Frank (the late Joan) Wolff and the late Paul (Inge) Wolff;dear friend of many.Richard was an extremely loving family man.He served many years as a dedicated volunteer and Lieutenant Governor with the Kiwanis International Fraternal Organization helping children around the world.Richard will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, www.arkchicago.org
.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00 am at Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162.Services will be viewable on facebook live: search for the Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page and scroll down to Richard's name. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.