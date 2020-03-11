|
|
Richard Chester Wyszynski, 87, died in Chicago on March 4. Wyszynski was a virtuoso flutist who honed his craft under the tutelage of the legendary Marcel Moyse. He was also a conductor, composer and educator who made it his life's work to bring classical music to broad audiences. Wyszynski began promoting Chicago classical music while earning degrees in music performance and education from DePaul and Northwestern universities. He developed music criticism skills in Los Angeles under a Rockefeller Foundation grant in the 1960s. He subsequently became the music critic for Chicago's "Old Town Voice." He hosted a radio broadcast at the University of Chicago and appeared with Studs Terkel on WFMT. He was born in 1933 in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood. He is a graduate of De La Salle High School. In the 1990s through the early 2000s, he staged concerts with union musicians at the Harold Washington Library featuring the music of great but lesser-known American composers such as Alec Wilder and Robert Muczynski. His boyhood friend, Muczynski dedicated the publication of his Fantasy Trio for cello, clarinet, and piano to Wyszynski. Wyszynski became first a pupil of former Chicago Symphony Orchestra flutist Arthur Kitti, then Moyse. Wyszynski was principal flute in the 1960s for the Shreveport and North Carolina Symphonies, and performed in the touring companies of "Camelot" and "Man of La Mancha," where he was also assistant conductor. A Quixotic figure in and out of Chicago's orchestral music scene, Wyszynski lived by e.e. cummings' principle: "An intelligent person fights for lost causes, realizing that others are merely effects." Wyszynski never married and leaves no immediate survivors. His parents, John and Victoria, and half-sister Eleanor (Chester) Balaam of Michigan preceded him in death. A public memorial is being planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020