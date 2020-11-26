Richard Zuniga was called home to heaven Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He is reunited with his Father, Joe and brother, Reynold. He was 62 and left this world peacefully surrounded by family. Ricky is survived by his mother Ninfa Alvarez, his daughters Maria "Sugie", Richelle (Luis), and Paulie Marie; the love of his life Maria Koroluk; his grandchildren, Alandra, Brianna, Marie, Fernando "Guero", Valentina, Viviana, and Luis; his siblings Linda (Chuck), Jose "Roy" (Gail), Velma, Marivel (Ruben), and Franco Javier (Dina), and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. https://www.facebook.com/richard.zuniga.memorial