Rick Filipowski

Rick Filipowski Obituary
May 10th 1959

April 18 1995

I took my love, I took it down

Climbed a mountain and turned around

And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills

'Till landslide brought me down

Oh, mirror in the sky what is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?

(words by Stevie Nicks)

25 years ago we drove across the Michigan Ave bridge.

A cloud sat on the city as the warmth of spring fought against the last whip of winter.

This song played on the radio, you reached out to hold my hand.

I think you were saying good-bye.

Forever my brother, forever a son, forever our friend

You are forever missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2020
