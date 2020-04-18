|
May 10th 1959
April 18 1995
I took my love, I took it down
Climbed a mountain and turned around
And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills
'Till landslide brought me down
Oh, mirror in the sky what is love?
Can the child within my heart rise above?
Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?
Can I handle the seasons of my life?
(words by Stevie Nicks)
25 years ago we drove across the Michigan Ave bridge.
A cloud sat on the city as the warmth of spring fought against the last whip of winter.
This song played on the radio, you reached out to hold my hand.
I think you were saying good-bye.
Forever my brother, forever a son, forever our friend
You are forever missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2020