|
|
Rick Gomez died unexpectedly on June 5, 2019 in his home. An Air Force Reservist and Local 134 retired electrician, Rick spent 20 years at Northeastern Illinois University, the last years as a supervising electrician. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol; children: Laura (Michael), Erica (Billy), Jules (Sarah), and Vic; grandchildren: Michael Jr., Isabella, Abby, and Nathan; siblings: Bea (Robert), David, John (Martha), Annette (Louie), Tom (Tina); first wife, Gloria Chavez-Gomez; mother-in-law, Peggy Cabrera; and many cherished sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Mary Gomez, and by daughter, Diana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, from 3:00 pm, until time of Funeral Service, 7:00 pm. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019