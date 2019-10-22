Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Dr. Rick S. Provus


1951 - 2019
Dr. Rick S. Provus Obituary
Dr. Rick "Richard" S Provus, 68, of Deerfield, Illinois, passed away on October 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Bertram and Dorothy Provus, and brother to the late Stanley, beloved husband of Debra nee Sherwin for 46 years; loving father of Jason Provus (Lindsey) and Lauren Provus Marks (Jason); cherished grandpa of Maxine, Charlie, and Zachary; and brother to Wayne (Gerri); and brother-in-law to Kay. Rick was born on May 29, 1951 in Chicago, IL. He was a dedicated radiologist for 38 years specializing in nuclear medicine. He was a great handyman with a love for travel, musicals and his cherished dogs. Memorial Service, Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm (https://orphansofthestorm.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
