James Richard "Rick" Shannon, Ph.D., of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away at home on February 24, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Louise Shannon and the late James M Shannon, Rick grew up in Villa Park, Illinois. He received a PhD in Marketing from University of Memphis in 1992 and taught Sales and Marketing at Western Kentucky University, serving as Chair of the Department of Marketing for 17 years. Rick was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon and Beta Gamma Sigma and served on the Business Advisory Council of Barren County High School. He developed a love of golf at a young age, a passion he shared with his dad and close friends for much of his life. Always a sports fan, Rick was an avid supporter of WKU's Lady Toppers basketball and volleyball teams. His easy-going nature and infectious smile endeared him to friends and strangers alike. Rick was the loving husband of Kelly O'Keefe. He is also survived by his adored stepdaughter, Violet O'Keefe and his sisters, Kathleen Shannon and Kay Ellen Shannon. A memorial service will be held in Bowling Green at a future date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019