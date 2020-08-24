Rickey Dean Remaly, Sr, 74, passed away after a long and courageous battle with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia, beloved husband of Melinda; devoted father of Alyssa, John, Shannon (Phil) Fournier, Rickey, Jr. (Liz), and Colleen (Justin) Dunham; cherished grandfather of Emily, Coti, Kama, Skye, Hannah and Everett; dear brother of Greg (Kathy) and brother-in-law of Michael Semans; treasured son of the late Everett and Jewell. Private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) and Keshet (keshet.org
). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com