Ricky Laury Petrone, born May 19, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away April 13,2020 in Las Vegas. Ricky was the son of the late Alderman Patrick Pasquale Petrone and Ruth Petrone. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Petrone. He left behind his sister Pamela Petrone-Nickles and her children Dylan Nickles and Trisha Nickles. He graduated from Northwestern U.and received his law degree from DePaul U. in 1974. Ricky started his lengthy law career the Cook County State Attorneys office, then transferred to Cook County Public Defenders office, where he represented his clients in courtroom hearings. In 1980 he moved to Las Vegas and entered into private practice with the Tom Pitaro Law Firm. They specialized in personal injury and criminal law. Four years later he opened his own practice while continuing to collaborate with Me. Pitaro. Mr. Petrone was a lifelong friend of many of his Northwestern Alpha Delta Phi fraternity brothers, returning to Chicago school reunions and joining many of them on a memorable raft trip through the Grand Canyon in 1995. He was a generous host when friends visited Las Vegas. He always had room in his home and would provide his guests with boat trips on Lake Mead and tickets for shows on the Strip. Ricky was a stalwart at the sports book of many Las Vegas casinos where he enjoyed the status of a regular. He spent lengthy time recuperating from back surgery with his sister Pam in Macon, Georgia, who never failed to support him in his time of need. After a serious heart attack in August 2015, his health was never the same. We will all remember him as a shooting star who shown very brightly before falling way to fast.





