Ridgely C. Holland, age 70 of Alsip, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, passed away November 11. 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon "Kandy," (nee Litwicki); loving father of Tiffany (Dan Rummery); proud Papa of the late Abby, Jack, Nate, and Ryan; dear brother to Rhondalynn (the late Kenny) Halper; cherished brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many; visitation Saturday from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, funeral service Sunday at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. A live stream of the funeral service is available using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/holland
Interment private. For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com