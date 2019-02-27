Home

Riley Linda Obituary
Linda Riley, age 70 of Bloomingdale (nee: Adamowski) Beloved wife of the late Thomas; Loving daughter of the late Max and Margaret Adamowski; Dear sister of Paul and the late Max Adamowski; Loving aunt of David, Amy, Mark and Sara. Memorial Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd). Memorial Service 7:30 p.m. Interment Private. For Info 630-8889-1700 or salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
