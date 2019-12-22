Home

St John of the Cross
5005 Wolf Rd
Western Springs, IL 60558
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
Rinaldo Stefani Obituary
Rinaldo "Sonny"/"Ron" Stefani, 82, of Burr Ridge, passed away December 5, 2019. Born to Rinaldo and Lilyan Stefani, nee Bertellotti, Sonny was the loving husband to Arlene Stefani, nee Iocco, devoted father to Rinaldo and Michael, grandfather to Lena. He co-owned the popular Nuti Bakery with his father and was a professional musician for many years. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at St. John of the Cross in Western Springs at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 5005 S. Wolf Road. In lieu of flowers, please remember s.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
