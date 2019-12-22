|
|
Rinaldo "Sonny"/"Ron" Stefani, 82, of Burr Ridge, passed away December 5, 2019. Born to Rinaldo and Lilyan Stefani, nee Bertellotti, Sonny was the loving husband to Arlene Stefani, nee Iocco, devoted father to Rinaldo and Michael, grandfather to Lena. He co-owned the popular Nuti Bakery with his father and was a professional musician for many years. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at St. John of the Cross in Western Springs at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 5005 S. Wolf Road. In lieu of flowers, please remember s.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019