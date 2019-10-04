Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Rita A. Gerch, 77, beloved daughter of the late Irving & Ruth Marks; devoted mother of Loren (Jolane), Caryn & Susan; proud Nana of David, Joseph, Jessica & Jamie; special friend of Edward (Diane) Gerch. Family, friends and colleagues will greatly miss her quick wit, her fashion-forward sense of style, her brilliance and beauty, and her unwavering bravery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org), Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org) or any . Funeral services: Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For Shivah and other information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
