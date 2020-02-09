|
|
Rita A. Kozack (nee Esser), age 89, a resident of Palos Hills, IL, formerly of Plainfield, Chicago, Lisle and Shorewood, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was born December 24, 1930 in Plainfield.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
