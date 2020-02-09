Home

Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
Rita A. Kozack


1930 - 2020
Rita A. Kozack Obituary
Rita A. Kozack (nee Esser), age 89, a resident of Palos Hills, IL, formerly of Plainfield, Chicago, Lisle and Shorewood, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was born December 24, 1930 in Plainfield.

Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
