St. Raymond de Penafort Church
301 S I-Oka Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort
301 S. I-Oka
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort
301 S. I-Oka
Mount Prospect, IL
Rita A. Maloney

Rita A. Maloney Obituary
Beloved daughter of the late John and Isabelle Maloney; loving sister of Maureen (John) Berry, and Catherine (Tim) Berry; fond aunt to Maureen, Sean, Michael, Kevin, Brendan, the late Bridget, Meghan, Timothy, Daniel and Brian; great aunt to 17. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort located at 301 S. I-Oka in Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
