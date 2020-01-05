|
Beloved daughter of the late John and Isabelle Maloney; loving sister of Maureen (John) Berry, and Catherine (Tim) Berry; fond aunt to Maureen, Sean, Michael, Kevin, Brendan, the late Bridget, Meghan, Timothy, Daniel and Brian; great aunt to 17. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort located at 301 S. I-Oka in Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020