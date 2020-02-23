Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Petronille Catholic Church (Please meet at the church)
420 Glenwood Ave.
Glen Ellyn, IL
Rita A. Perrett

Rita A. Perrett ,66, of Glen Ellyn, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Scottino; loving mother of Lucia (Ryan) Pikus; proud GiGi of Joey Pikus; dear sister of Mike (Kathy) Perrett. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Helen Perrett.

Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Friday 10 a.m. at St. Petronille Catholic Church 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Please meet at church. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
