|
|
Rita A. Popow, age 78, nee Lewandowski; beloved wife of the late Mitchell Popow; loving daughter of the late Paul Leever and Wanda Moffitt; cherished sister of Ronald (Helen) Lewandowski; Jacqueline (the late Robert) Fabiszak, Charlene (Bernard) Metzel, Richard (the late Sharon) Moffitt, Clarissa (William) Klaja, the late Geraldine (the late James) Heinrichs and the late Paul Lewandowski; dear aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, February 18, from 9 to 11 am at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info www.lawrencefh.com or 773-736-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019