Rita A. Roberts (nee Dombrowski), age 97 of Naperville, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. She was born June 24, 1923 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Frank and Anne Dombrowski. Beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mother of Rita Roberts, Joseph (Jan) Roberts, John (Amy) Roberts, Anne (Larry) Spysinski, the late Virginia and Ken Roberts, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Eric Pearson (son of Rita), Hart, Nicole and Melissa (children of Joe), Ken and John Jr. (sons of John), Matthew, Evan and Drew (sons of Anne), Ken III, Joe and Nick (sons of Ken, Jr.) and great-grandmother of Nichole and Steven (children of Hart), Allison (daughter of Melissa); dear sister of the late Mary Downey, Joseph Dombrowski and Joan McGarry; fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com