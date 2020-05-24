Rita Ann Reinwald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Ann Reinwald, age 93, of Wilmette. Beloved daughter of the late Hubert and Katherine, nee Happ; dear sister of Paul Reinwald, Helen Dassow, and the late Rosemary Naset, Grace Swanson and Donald Reinwald; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In compliance with health and public safety directives due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wilmette. Private Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Techny. Funeral service information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved