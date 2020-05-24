Rita Ann Reinwald, age 93, of Wilmette. Beloved daughter of the late Hubert and Katherine, nee Happ; dear sister of Paul Reinwald, Helen Dassow, and the late Rosemary Naset, Grace Swanson and Donald Reinwald; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In compliance with health and public safety directives due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wilmette. Private Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Techny. Funeral service information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.