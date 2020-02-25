|
|
Rita Ann Romanelli, nee Stolfa, of Hillside IL passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 82 after gracefully living with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Rocco (Rocky) Romanelli. Loving mother of Richard (Carey) Romanelli, Roger (Jennifer) Romanelli, Robert (Joanna) Romanelli and Renee (Joseph) Cieslukowski. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Emma, Caitlin, Ted and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Bob (the late Evelyn) Stolfa, the late Joan (Larry) Fortin, Dick (the late Betty) Stolfa, the late Marie Turek and Jim (the late Donna) Stolfa and sister-in-law to Linda, Fran and Joanne Romanelli as well as dear others who have passed. Cherished aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. Rita lived with joy and contentment; she loved to care for others, hold dinner parties, play cards, do jigsaw puzzles and more. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 4 at St. Domitilla's Church 4940 Washington St. Hillside with 10am visitation, then 11am funeral mass. In lieu of sending flowers, consider a donation in her memory to . For information, email [email protected] "Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020