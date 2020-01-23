Home

John Rago Sons - Chicago
721 North Western Avenue (at Superior Street)
Chicago, IL 60612
(773) 276-6056
Rita Ann Varchetta

Rita Ann Varchetta Obituary
Rita Ann Varchetta; 95 beloved daughter of the late Anna and Vincent Varchetta. Fond sister of the late Felix "Phil" Varchetta and the late John (Josephine) Varchetta. Dear Aunt of Anna Marie (Kurt Szaltis) and Vincent Varchetta. Great Aunt to Sean (Lupe) Varchetta. In lieu of flowers please donate to Seasons Hospice or your local animal shelter in memory of Rita. All Services & Interment are Private. For more info call John Rago Sons F.H. at (773)-276-6056 or online guestbook at www.RagoSons.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
