Rita Anne Keane, age 63, beloved daughter of the late Agnes (Frank Kottler) and Martin Keane; cherished sister of Mary Therese (Joseph) Janisch, Robert Martin (Ellen) Keane and the late John Patrick Keane; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Saturday for a Memorial Visitation at St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church, (301 S. I-Oka Ave, Mt. Prospect,IL) from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment famiy lot. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
