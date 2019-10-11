|
|
Rita Anson, nee Dubnow, 89, beloved wife of the late Harold; loving mother of John (Goesel), Anson, Amy Anson (Robert Neuhaus) and Alice Anson (Robert Nadler); cherished grandma ("Oma") of Niah Anson, Hallie and Talia Neuhaus and Matthew, Adam and Ari Nadler; dear sister of Morton (Paula) Dubnow; caring aunt and friend to many. Rita was a former music teacher at New Trier High School and a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to the ADL (adl.org) or ACLU (aclu.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019