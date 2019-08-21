Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Saint Paul of the Cross Church
Washington and Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL
Rita C. Schneider, nee Badsing, 65 of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of 46 years to Martin J. Schneider, III. Loving mother of Martin J., IV (Jennifer) Schneider, Peter J. (Heather) Schneider and Jacquelyn C. (Andrew) Power. Proud grandmother of Brayden, Julia, Mason, Abigail, Gryphon, Drake, Charlotte and our angel Amelia. Dear sister of Paul (Sandra) Badsing, Germaine Timlin, Anne (Michael) Glazier and the late John (Ann) Badsing. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3 until 9 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 AM at Saint Paul of the Cross Church, Washington and Northwest Highway, Park Ridge for Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
