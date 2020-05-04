Rita C. Tomczak
Rita C. Tomczak. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Jablonski); loving sister of the late Helen (late Henry) Kroll, late Wanda (late Ray) Raskey, late Edward, late Ted (late Florence) and her late twin Alice Tomczak; dear aunt of 4 nieces and 3 nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic services and interment at Resurrection Cemetery were private. A memorial mass at St. Rene Goupil will be scheduled in the future. Please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son Funeral Directors.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 4, 2020.
Memorial Mass
