Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Rita Chilow Sachs


1920 - 2020
Rita Chilow Sachs Obituary
Rita Chilow Sachs, born October 10, 1920, in Glasgow Scotland to Louis and Tillie Chilow. She was the devoted wife of the late Sam Sachs, loving mother of the late Barbara (the late Charles) Linn, and fond sister of the late Philip Chilow. She is survived by her daughter Laurie (Arthur) Travers of Boulder, CO; her adored granddaughter Deborah (Peter) Smith and great-grandsons Nathan, Brandon, and Liam Smith of Wilmette; dear nephew and niece Richard and Arline Nechtow of Deerfield, and by her extended family in Colorado and Scotland. Rita lived most of her life in Chicago and Winnetka. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in sociology. She loved the theater and all kinds of music and was an accomplished pianist. Chapel service Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Rd.) Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020
