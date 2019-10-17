|
Rita D. Shubert, nee Kinzie, age 93 of Orland Park, formerly of Cicero. Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Mary, Carole, Martin (Joe Boals) and Gary (Kelli Griffin), dear sister of Lorraine Hrivnak, the late Jeanette, late Melvin (late Helen) and the late James (late Ruth), fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rita enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Funeral Saturday, October 19th, 8:45am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Frances of Rome Church Church (corner of 15th Street and 59th Court, Cicero) Mass 9:30am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2:00pm to 8:00pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019