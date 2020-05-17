Rita E. Hajost
1923 - 2020
Rita E. (Thomas) Hajost, age 97, of Barrington Village, Lake Barrington Woods, and formerly of Chicago, at rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Rita was born on February 21, 1923 in Chicago to the late Roy and Mary Ellen (Marie) Thomas. She was an active member of St. Turibius Catholic Church in Chicago, IL for many years. She will be dearly missed by friends and family. Rita was the beloved wife of the late James Hajost; devoted mother of Janice (Geoffrey) Kitz and Mark (Lori) Hajost; cherished grandmother of Philip (Ann) Hajost; loving great grandmother of Parker and Haley Hajost; dear sister of the late Joseph (Rosalie); Frank (Ruth) and Larry (Patricia) Thomas; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
