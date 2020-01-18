Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
1615 Lincoln St
Evanston, IL
View Map
Beloved wife of Peter S. Greene passed away January 16 after a tragic accident in her home. She is survived by her husband of 15 years; daughter, Megan Berry (Rob), son Matthew Greene; sisters Sandra (Danny) Moser and Marianne Jones; brothers-in-law Charles S. (Martina) Greene and Stuart (Nancy) Greene; adored grandchildren, Madeline Storm and Olivia Jane Berry; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and indulged dog, Beasley. Born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Merle and Betty Wilkinson, Rita graduated from Toledo University and worked in merchandising for May Company, Burns of Boston and Target, among others, ultimately establishing her own home décor marketing business.Volunteer of the Year honoree from Lawrence Hall, Rita served as Co-Chair of its Auxiliary Board. She also volunteered with the North End Mother's Club and was a super fan of The Ohio State University. Rita was the neighborhood Den Mother bringing people of all ages together to celebrate life and every occasion. Her passing leaves an irreplaceable hole in the fabric of her community. Visitation Tuesday, January 21, 5 to 8 at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 22, 10 a.m. St. Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln St, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment private. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions would be most appreciated to Rita's favorite charity, Lawrence Hall, (The Rita E. Wilkinson Memorial Fund) 4833 N. Francisco Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60625.
